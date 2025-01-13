Open Menu

PHA Approves Development, Upgrading Of Parks, Picnic And Seating Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2025 | 07:25 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) approved development and upgrading of parks, picnic points, and seating points, the spokesperson said on Monday.

The PHA also approved a restaurant at Jilani Park and a canal restaurant

The approval was given in a 26th Board of Directors held at the Jilani Park Headquarters, with Ghazali Saleem Butt in the chair.

During the meeting, DG PHA Muhammad Tahir Watto briefed the Board members on the agenda.

After a consensus on the 34-point agenda, the meeting approved a raise in the monthly salary of daily-paid employees to 37,000 PKR.

An increase of 50% allowance based on the 2022 basic salary was also approved for permanent employees. The

The board also approved the Horse and Cattle Show. The meeting also discussed various proposals for the improvement of different departments of Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore, including Administration, Coordination, M&O, Engineering, Marketing, and Horticulture.

Board members provided updates on their respective projects.

