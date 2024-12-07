Open Menu

PHA Starts Parks Upgradation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PHA starts parks upgradation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has commenced up-gradation of parks under the “clean & green city” program.

Director General PHA Dilawar Khan said that proactive steps would be taken to transform the city into a clean and green metropolis. He said that the authority had initiated up-gradation of all major parks across the city, focusing on enhancing recreational facilities and beautification.

In Jinnah Garden, the children's play area is being upgraded with state-of-the-art swings to provide a modern and enjoyable experience to families. A beautiful cut-flower shop near the garden's entrance is near completion and this shop would offer a wide variety of flowers at affordable prices for the public, he added.

He said that the D-Ground Park had been illuminated with newly installed lights, adding a vibrant ambiance. The repair work on children’s swings in the park had been completed successfully. He emphasized the authority's commitment to prioritizing the development of all city parks and said that every park in Faisalabad would be upgraded step by step while actively promoting the clean and green vision.

The initiative would help improve public spaces, enhancing beauty of the city in addition to creating a healthier environment for residents, he added.

