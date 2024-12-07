PHA Starts Parks Upgradation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has commenced up-gradation of parks under the “clean & green city” program.
Director General PHA Dilawar Khan said that proactive steps would be taken to transform the city into a clean and green metropolis. He said that the authority had initiated up-gradation of all major parks across the city, focusing on enhancing recreational facilities and beautification.
In Jinnah Garden, the children's play area is being upgraded with state-of-the-art swings to provide a modern and enjoyable experience to families. A beautiful cut-flower shop near the garden's entrance is near completion and this shop would offer a wide variety of flowers at affordable prices for the public, he added.
He said that the D-Ground Park had been illuminated with newly installed lights, adding a vibrant ambiance. The repair work on children’s swings in the park had been completed successfully. He emphasized the authority's commitment to prioritizing the development of all city parks and said that every park in Faisalabad would be upgraded step by step while actively promoting the clean and green vision.
The initiative would help improve public spaces, enhancing beauty of the city in addition to creating a healthier environment for residents, he added.
Recent Stories
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI demands immediate action against hackers2 minutes ago
-
Shafay meets world trade developers delegation2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by 300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints4 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 202410 hours ago
-
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike18 hours ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal reviews 'New Pakist ..19 hours ago
-
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company19 hours ago
-
Pakistan's medical & surgical instrument exports to China surge in 202419 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses commitment for creating condu ..20 hours ago