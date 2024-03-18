PHA to decide publicity-board tax issue in consultation with FCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will decide the issue of publicity board tax

in consultation with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI),

said PHA DG Zameer Hussain.

Addressing the business representative from 8 bazaars and other important

commercial centres of the city in a meeting at FCCI, he said the government

intended to make PHA, FWMC and other utilities self-reliant.

He said the government had trimmed the grant for PHA from Rs 400 million to

Rs 250 million. He said that PHA also earned Rs 240 million from outdoor publicity

while on the other hand PHA had a workforce of 1200 individuals and it had to look

after 354 parks in addition to greenbelts, Millat Road, Sheikhupura road, Canal Road,

Bilal Road, Jail Road, Kutchery Road and Daewoo Road.

He said the PHA had also developed 19 Miyawaki forests to control urban pollution

while FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq had also promised to develop a Miyawaki forest.

About the publicity board, he said that earlier 50 sqft boards were exempted from

tax but now their size has been reduced to 30 sqft.

“PHA has also organized independence and winter festivals while soon after Ramadan

spring festival would also be celebrated in a befitting manner”, he said and added that

all the activities need funds and the Punjab government decided to generate these

funds from publicity boards.

He identified shop specific and publicity boards and said that the apprehensions and

reservations of small shopkeepers would be discussed in the next BOD meeting of PHA

regarding publicity board tax.

He said the PHA had already submitted the business plan proposing austerity measures

to cut down expenditures and enhancing income to undertake new projects.

Earlier, Acting President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad said that he had represented these

small shopkeeper’s issues in an effective manner.

“However, there is a difference between the approach of government departments

and the business community”, he said and added that the government departments

and business community both are equally facing financial crunch.

He said the government should add burden on the small shopkeepers according to

their bearing capacity so that the system could be run smoothly.

He said that the membership of Dubai chamber had increased 71 percent only due

to the shifting of Pakistani businessmen to that country.

He said that major businessmen could easily absorb the major shops but it was difficult

for the small shopkeepers who had limited financial resources.

FCCI Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli explained that he participated

in the PHA meeting to present the case of small shopkeepers without any invitation.

He thanked the Director General PHA for visiting FCCI to resolve the issue of publicity

board tax. He was optimistic that we must sit together and resolve issues amicably.