PHA to provide landscaping service to citizens in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to provide landscaping and lawn designing services to citizens in Faisalabad.

Giving some details here on Thursday, Director General (DG) PHA Abdul Qadir Shah said that special teams were constituted at town level which would provide complete guidance to people for tree plantation and development of the green areas.

He said that the PHA officials would also provide maintenance service after landscaping and lawn designing after charging a reasonable fee for the purpose. He said that the PHA would charge Rs.

50,000 per marla as fee for landscaping of commercial plot whereas Rs. 40,000 for its development and Rs. 20,000 for maintenance service.

Similarly, Rs. 2,500 per marla would be charged as landscaping fee for domestic plot whereas development fee of 10marla to one-kanal house would be Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 5000 to Rs. 7000 would be charged as maintenance fee for the plots.

Citizens should ensure maximum tree plantation by keeping climate change in view while the PHA officials would extend their full cooperation in this regard, he added.