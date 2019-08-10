Pharma industry can get share global market

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Saturday said the local pharma industry has the potential to earn handsome foreign exchange through exports for which the support of the government is needed, it said

The global pharma market is almost $1.3 trillion in which India's share stands at 14 billion Dollars while Pakistan's share is insignificant, said Omar Shahid Butt, President PBF.Pakistani pharma industry prefers to export products to poor countries while exporting products to the US and EU would require improved quality.

3 trillion in which India's share stands at 14 billion Dollars while Pakistan's share is insignificant, said Omar Shahid Butt, President PBF.Pakistani pharma industry prefers to export products to poor countries while exporting products to the US and EU would require improved quality.Omar Shahid Butt said that the government should establish Pharma Export Council to improve the quality of pharmaceutical products so that these could be registered in developed nations.