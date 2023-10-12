Pharmaceutical delegation to visit Kyrgyzstan to explore business opportunities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis Thursday said a high-level delegation of pharmaceutical and surgical instruments from Pakistan will be visiting Kyrgyzstan next month to explore the possibilities of investment avenues.

The delegation would also look into the joint ventures, promotion of bilateral trade and collaboration, said a press release.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ms Maheen he said this initiative signifies our commitment to enhancing economic cooperation and fostering meaningful relationships .

He said he firmly believed that by working together, we can tap into the immense potential that exists in the pharmaceutical and surgical instruments sectors. Collaborative efforts in these areas can lead to the exchange of knowledge, technology, and resources, ultimately benefiting both our economies.

He said an upcoming significant event holds the promise of strengthening the ties between two Muslim countries and fostering mutual prosperity.

He said the purpose of visit is to explore potential avenues for exports and to promote bilateral trade and collaboration between either countries.

The delegation comprises exporters and investors who are eager to engage with Kyrgyz counterparts to identify synergies and establish fruitful partnerships,he added.

Meher Kashif Younis said that he was fully confident that this visit would pave the way for enduring partnerships and contribute significantly to the growth of our respective industries.

He said he will cooperate in facilitating the interactions between the visiting delegation and key stakeholders in Kyrgyzstan.