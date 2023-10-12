Open Menu

Pharmaceutical Delegation To Visit Kyrgyzstan To Explore Business Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Pharmaceutical delegation to visit Kyrgyzstan to explore business opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis Thursday said a high-level delegation of pharmaceutical and surgical instruments  from Pakistan will be visiting Kyrgyzstan next month to explore the possibilities of investment avenues.

The delegation would also look into the joint ventures, promotion of bilateral trade and collaboration, said a press release.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ms Maheen he said this initiative signifies our commitment to enhancing economic cooperation and fostering meaningful relationships .

He said he firmly believed that by working together, we can tap into the immense potential that exists in the pharmaceutical and surgical instruments sectors. Collaborative efforts in these areas can lead to the exchange of knowledge, technology, and resources, ultimately benefiting both our economies.

He said an upcoming significant event holds the promise of strengthening the ties between two Muslim countries and fostering mutual prosperity.

He said the purpose of visit is to explore potential avenues for exports and to promote bilateral trade and collaboration between either countries.

The delegation comprises exporters and investors who are eager to engage with Kyrgyz counterparts to identify synergies and establish fruitful partnerships,he added.

Meher Kashif Younis said that he was fully confident that this visit would pave the way for enduring partnerships and contribute significantly to the growth of our respective industries.

He said he will cooperate in facilitating the interactions between the visiting delegation and key stakeholders in Kyrgyzstan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Exports Visit Lead Kyrgyzstan Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

3 minutes ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

46 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

51 minutes ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

57 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

1 hour ago
PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

1 hour ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

2 hours ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

3 hours ago
 Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business