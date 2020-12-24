Pharmaceutical export increases 22.87 in five months

The exports of pharmaceutical products from the country witnessed an increase of 22.87 percent during the first five months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The exports of pharmaceutical products from the country witnessed an increase of 22.87 percent during the first five months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported pharmaceutical product worth US $113.921 million during July-November (2020-21) as against the exports of US $92.717 million during July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 22.87 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of pharmaceutical also rose by 25.68 percent by going up from 6,111 metric tons to 7,680 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of pharmaceutical increased by 24.09 percent during the month of November 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of pharmaceutical from the country during November 2020 were recorded at $24.307 million against the exports of $19.588 million in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical also rose by 14.55 percent during November 2020 as compared to the exports of $21.220 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandize exports increased by 2.21 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $9.747 billion against the exports of $9.536 billion in July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 2.21 percent according to PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased 1.63 percent by going up from $19.175 billion last year to $19.487 billion during the current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, there has been slight increase of 1.05 percent in the trade deficit during the period under review as it was recorded at $9.740 billion as compared to the deficit of $9.639 billion during last year.

