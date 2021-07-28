UrduPoint.com
Pharmaceutical Exports Increase 28.46pc Reach $270m

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The exports of Pharmaceutical products from the country witnessed an increase of 28.46 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports were recorded at US $270.142 million during July-June (2020-21) as against the export of US $210.299 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 28.46 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of pharmaceutical products also increased by 59.

62 percent by going up from 15,571 metric tons to 24,855 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export increased by 65.35 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in June 2021 were recorded at US $29.360 million against the export of $17.756 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical also rose by 107.90 percent in June 2021 when compared to $14.122 million in May 2021.

