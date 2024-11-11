Pharmaceutical exports increase 31.11% to $105.936 mln in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The exports of pharmaceutical witnessed an increase of 31.11 percent during the first quarter of the current financial year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports from the country were recorded at US $105.936 million during July-September (2024-25) against the exports of US $80.796 million during July-September (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical exports witnessed an increase of 61.

55 percent during the month of September 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of pharmaceutical from the country during September 2024 were recorded at US $43.607 million against the exports of US $26.992 million in September 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, pharmaceutical exports also witnessed an increase of 53.78 percent during September 2024 when compared to the exports of US $28.357 million in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.