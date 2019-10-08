UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pharmaceutical Exports Increase Over 8pc To $36 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Pharmaceutical exports increase over 8pc to $36 mln

The exports of pharmaceutical product from the country during the first two months of current financial year (2019-20) increased by 8.21 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The exports of pharmaceutical product from the country during the first two months of current financial year (2019-20) increased by 8.21 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth $36.500 million during July-August (2019-20) as against the export of $33.731 million during July-August (2018-19), showing increase of 8.21 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of the pharmaceutical products also increased by 25.13 percent from 1,890 metric tons to 2,365 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical exports, however witnessed decrease of 5.36 percent during the month of August 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in August 2019 were recorded at $16.176 million against the exports of $17.

092 million in August 2018, the BPS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical products also witnessed decline of 20.41 percent in August 2019 when compared to the exports of $20.324 million in July 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during first two months of the current fiscal year dipped by 35.86 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-August (2019-20) was recorded at US $ 3.924 billion against the deficit of US $ 6.118 million in July-August (2018-19), the data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports from the country increased by 2.79 percent, from US $ 3.651 billion last year to US $ 3.753 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 21.41 percent by falling from US $ 9.769 billion last year to US $ 7.677 billion this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July August 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry lauds fe ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court to hear petition against JUI- ..

1 minute ago

Trump Blocks Key Witness Sondland to Testify in Uk ..

1 minute ago

Top Kurdish Commander Not Ruling Out Cooperation W ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Distributes Tents, Rations In Earthq ..

10 minutes ago

2-days National Workshop on “Brucella Diagnostic ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.