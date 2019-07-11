UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pharmaceutical Exports Up By 9 Pc To $197.589 Mln

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:38 PM

Pharmaceutical exports up by 9 pc to $197.589 mln

The exports of pharmaceutical products from the country increased by 9.81 percent during first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The exports of pharmaceutical products from the country increased by 9.81 percent during first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth $197.598 million during July-May (2018-19) against the export of $179.952 million during July-May (2017-18), showing growth of 9.81 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of the pharmaceutical products witnessed an increase of 25.50 percent from 11,963 metric tons to 9, 532 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical exports witnessed increase of 20.47 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The pharmaceutical exports in May 2019 were recorded at $17.832 million against the exports of $14.802 million in May 2018, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical products however, witnessed a decreased of 11.

43 percent in May 2019 when compared to the exports of $20.133 million in April 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's overall merchandize trade deficit plunged by 13.62 per cent during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The trade deficit contracted by 13.62 per cent to $29.207 billion during the period against the deficit of $33.812 billion recorded during last year.

The exports during the period under review witnessed nominal decrease of 0.3% by falling from $21.330 billion during last year to $21.267 billion.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 8.47 per cent to $50.474 billion during the period under review from $55.142 billion last year, the data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the exports declined by 1.72 per cent, from $2.139 billion in May 2018 to $2.102 billion in May 2019 while the imports declined by 12.8 per cent from $5.782 billion in May 2018 to $5.042 billion in May 2019, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same April May 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

17 minutes ago

Orcas loaded onto trucks as Russia releases more f ..

3 minutes ago

Motorcycle production dips 2.93 pc in 01 months

3 minutes ago

Huge fire erupts at power station outside Moscow

3 minutes ago

OECD Oil Stocks in May Stood at 2.92Bln Barrels, 2 ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.