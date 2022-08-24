Pharmaceutical goods export decline 1.44% during July 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The export of Pharmaceutical goods witnessed a decrease of 1.44 percent during the first month of current fiscal year, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported Pharmaceutical goods worth US $23.970 million during July 2022 against the exports of US $24.319 million during July 2021, showing a decline of 1.

44 percent, according to a report issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export however increased by 35.69 percent from 2,303 metric ton to 3,125 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the export of pharmaceutical, however, decreased by 1.04 percent during July 2022 as compared to the exports of US $24.221 million in June 2022, the PBS data revealed.