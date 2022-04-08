Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3% in 8 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed a decrease of 3.29 percent during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $178.419 million during July-February (2021-22) as compared to the export of US $184.481 million during July- February (2020-21), showing negative growth of 3.29 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export however rose by 28.

99 percent from 15,692 metric ton to 20,241 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export also witnessed an increase of 2.78 percent during the month February 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in February 2022 were recorded at US $23.445 million against the export of $22.811 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods increased by 37.95 percent in February 2022 as compared the $16.995 million in January 2022.