Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3.25% in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed a decrease of 3.25 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $200.529 million during July-March (2021-22) as compared to the export of US $207.269 million during July- March (2020-21), showing negative growth of 3.25 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export however rose by 7.

60 percent from 18,930 metric ton to 20,262 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export decreased by 3.61 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in March 2022 were recorded at US $21.965 million against the export of $22.788 million in March 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods dipped by 6.89 percent in March 2022 as compared the $23.590 million in February 2022.