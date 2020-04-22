Pharmaceutical goods' export increase 4.09 % to $166.156 mln in 9 months

The export of pharmaceutical goods from the country witness an increase of 4.09 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The export of pharmaceutical goods from the country witness an increase of 4.09 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports were recorded at US $166.156 million during July-March (2019-20) as against the export of US $159.633 million during July-March (2018-19), showing growth of 4.09 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical products also increased by 9.35 percent by going up from 10,016 metric ton to 10,952 metric ton, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year- on- year basis the pharmaceutical export however witnessed decrease of 17.55 percent during the month of March 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in March 2020 were recorded at US $ 16.611 million against the export of $20.146 million in March 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical product also declined by 18.

18 percent in March 2020 when compared to $20.303 million in February 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first three quarters of current financial year and declined by 26.45% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review country's exports registered about 2.23% growth, whereas imports reduced by 14.42%.

The exports witnessed an increase of 2.23% and reached to $17.451 billion against the exports of $17.071 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 14.42% and went down from $40.679 billion last financial year to $34.814 billion of same period of current financial year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $17.363 billion against the deficit of $23.608 during last year, showing decline of 26.45 percent.

/395