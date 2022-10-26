UrduPoint.com

Pharmaceutical Goods' Export Increases 14.15% To $ 83.826 Mln

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Pharmaceutical goods' export increases 14.15% to $ 83.826 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 14.15 percent during the first three months of financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $83.826 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared the export of US $73.438 million during July-September (2021-22), showing a growth of 14.15 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export also rose by 44.

80 percent from 7,665 metric ton to 11,099 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export increased by 12.75 percent during the month September 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in September 2022 were recorded at US $29.876 million against the export of $26.498 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however witnessed nominal decline of 0.02 percent in September 2022 as compared the $29.881 million in August 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same August September From Million

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

37 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.