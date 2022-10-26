Pharmaceutical goods' export increases 14.15% to $ 83.826 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 14.15 percent during the first three months of financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $83.826 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared the export of US $73.438 million during July-September (2021-22), showing a growth of 14.15 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export also rose by 44.

80 percent from 7,665 metric ton to 11,099 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export increased by 12.75 percent during the month September 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in September 2022 were recorded at US $29.876 million against the export of $26.498 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however witnessed nominal decline of 0.02 percent in September 2022 as compared the $29.881 million in August 2022.