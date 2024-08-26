Pharmaceutical Goods Export Increases 29.66% During July 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The export of Pharmaceutical goods witnessed an increase of 29.66 percent during the first month of the current financial year (2024-25), against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
The country exported pharmaceutical goods worth US $33.971 million during July 2024 against the exports of US $26.201 million during July 2023, showing growth of 29.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export also rose by 10.59 percent from 7,151 metric tons to 7,908 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, pharmaceutical exports went up by 16.63 percent during July 2024 as compared to the exports of US $29.128 million in June 2024, the PBS data revealed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s overall merchandise export increased by 11.77 percent in July 2024 as compared to the export of July 2023.
The exports during the month were recorded at US$2,307 million against the exports of US$2,064 million in last July.
The imports also surged by 15.90 percent to US$4,278 million in July 2024 compared to the import of US$3,691 million in July 2023.
