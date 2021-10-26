UrduPoint.com

Pharmaceutical Goods' Export Increases 7% In 3 Months

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:59 PM

Pharmaceutical goods' export increases 7% in 3 months

The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 7.36 percent during the first three months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 7.36 percent during the first three months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $73.428 million during July-September (2021-22) as compared the export of US $68.393 million during July- September (2020-21), showing a growth of 7.36 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export also rose by 63.

46 percent from 4,477 metric ton to 7,318 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export however witnessed decrease of 3.21 percent during the month September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in September 2021 were recorded at US $26.488 million against the export of $27.366 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods increased by 17.09 percent in September 2021 as compared the $22.621 million in August 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same August September 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

FM leaves for Tehran to attend ministerial meeting ..

FM leaves for Tehran to attend ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's close neighb ..

4 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest 150 people globally in dark web stin ..

Police arrest 150 people globally in dark web sting: Europol

17 seconds ago
 Seven faculty members of IIU among world's top 02% ..

Seven faculty members of IIU among world's top 02% scientists

19 seconds ago
 Opposition's staging sit in only for protecting co ..

Opposition's staging sit in only for protecting corruption: Gill

3 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals ..

US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Afghan Air ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.