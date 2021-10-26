Pharmaceutical goods' export increases 7% in 3 months

The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 7.36 percent during the first three months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 7.36 percent during the first three months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $73.428 million during July-September (2021-22) as compared the export of US $68.393 million during July- September (2020-21), showing a growth of 7.36 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export also rose by 63.

46 percent from 4,477 metric ton to 7,318 metric ton, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export however witnessed decrease of 3.21 percent during the month September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in September 2021 were recorded at US $26.488 million against the export of $27.366 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods increased by 17.09 percent in September 2021 as compared the $22.621 million in August 2021.