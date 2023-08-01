Pharmaceutical goods' export increases by 21.98% to US$328.208 mln

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 21.98 per cent during the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 328.208 million during the period from July-June (2022-23) as compared to the export of US$ 269.070 million during July-June (2021-22), showing a growth of 21.98 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 85.

62 per cent from 29,593 metric tons to 54,929 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods' export decreased by 9.98 per cent during the month of June 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in June 2023 were recorded at US $21.9124 million against the export of US$ 24.345 million in June 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods also decline by 8.92 per cent in June 2023 as compared to US$ 24.060 million in May 2023.