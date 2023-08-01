Open Menu

Pharmaceutical Goods' Export Increases By 21.98% To US$328.208 Mln

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Pharmaceutical goods' export increases by 21.98% to US$328.208 mln

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 21.98 per cent during the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 328.208 million during the period from July-June (2022-23) as compared to the export of US$ 269.070 million during July-June (2021-22), showing a growth of 21.98 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 85.

62 per cent from 29,593 metric tons to 54,929 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods' export decreased by 9.98 per cent during the month of June 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in June 2023 were recorded at US $21.9124 million against the export of US$ 24.345 million in June 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods also decline by 8.92 per cent in June 2023 as compared to US$ 24.060 million in May 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May June From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

2 minutes ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

47 minutes ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

59 minutes ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

1 hour ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

1 hour ago
Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

1 hour ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

1 hour ago
 Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

1 hour ago
 Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule i ..

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business