Pharmaceutical Goods' Export Increases By 26.86% To US$143.850 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 26.86 percent during the first five months of the financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 143.850 million during the period from July-November (2022-23) as compared to the export of US$ 113.397 million during July-November (2021-22), showing a growth of 26.86 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 92.

10 percent from 12,359 metric tons to 23,741 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods' export increased by 33.42 percent during the month of November 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in November 2022 were recorded at US $31.953 million against the export of US$ 23.949 million in November 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 13.85 percent in November 2022 in contrast to US$ 28.066 million in October 2022.

