Pharmaceutical Goods' Export Increases By 26.85% To US$175.025 Mln

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 26.85 percent during the first half of the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 175.025 million during the period from July-December (2022-23) as compared to the export of US$ 137.978 million during July-December (2021-22), showing a growth of 26.85 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 88.

21 percent from 15,197 metric tons to 28,603 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods' export increased by 26.83 percent during the month of December 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in December 2022 were recorded at US $31.176 million against the export of US$ 24.581 million in December 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however decreased by 2.43 percent in December 2022 as compared to US$ 31.953 million in November 2022.

