Pharmaceutical goods' export increases by 32.37% to US$205.138 mln

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 32.37 percent during the first seven months of the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 205.138 million during the period from July-January (2022-23) as compared to the export of US$ 154.973 million during July-January (2021-22), showing a growth of 32.37 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 104.

67 percent from 16,718 metric tons to 34,217 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods' export increased by 77.19 percent during the month of January 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in January 2023 were recorded at US $30.114 million against the export of US$ 16.996 million in January 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however decreased by 3.41 percent in January 2023 as compared to US$ 31.176 million in December 2022.