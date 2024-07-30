Pharmaceutical Goods' Export Increases By 3.90% To US$341.023 Mln In FY 2023-24
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 3.90 percent during the fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 341.023 million during July-June (2023-24) as compared to the export of US$ 328.210 million during July-June (2022-23), showing a growth of 3.90 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 44.
38 percent from 59,213 metric tons to 85,492 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods' export increased by 32.92 percent during the month of June 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The pharmaceutical exports in June 2024 were recorded at US $29.128 million against the export of US$ 21.914 million in June 2023, the PBS data revealed.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however decreased by 24.47 percent in June 2024 as compared to US$ 38.566 million in May 2024.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI president visits BFC28 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates28 minutes ago
-
Weak yen helps Toyota compensate for Japan problems1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 20243 hours ago
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter12 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.1712 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-2512 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision12 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment14 hours ago