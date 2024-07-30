Pharmaceutical goods' export increases by 3.90% to US$341.023 mln in FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 3.90 percent during the fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 341.023 million during July-June (2023-24) as compared to the export of US$ 328.210 million during July-June (2022-23), showing a growth of 3.90 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 44.

38 percent from 59,213 metric tons to 85,492 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods' export increased by 32.92 percent during the month of June 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in June 2024 were recorded at US $29.128 million against the export of US$ 21.914 million in June 2023, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however decreased by 24.47 percent in June 2024 as compared to US$ 38.566 million in May 2024.