'Pharmaceutical industry, distributors be exempted from 50pc staff condition'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram on Monday urged the government that pharmaceutical industry and distributors should be exempted from 50 percent staff condition and Eid holidays so that medicine supply chain could be maintained.

Talking to media here, he added that 50 percent staff condition and Eid holidays should not be applied to pharmaceutical industries and distributors, citing that it would disrupt medicine supply chain. The condition of employing 50 percent staff was creating trouble for the stakeholders.

The pharmaceutical industry and distributors were exempt from the 50 percent staffing requirement even during the last Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

This time too, in order to sustain the supply chain, the pharmaceutical industry and distributors needed to be exempted from this condition and Eid holidays.

Khawaja Shahzeb Akram asserted that pharmaceutical sector had an important role to play in the current situation of the coronavirus and the Federal and all provincial governments should cooperate with this important sector.