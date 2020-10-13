UrduPoint.com
Pharmaceutical Products Exports Increase Record 10.27%

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Pharmaceutical products exports increase record 10.27%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Pharmaceutical products exports during first two months of current fiscal year grew by 10.27 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, Leather Manufactures worth US $ 41,197 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 37,360 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Electric Fans increased by 12.07 per cent, Electric Fans valuing US $ 5,663 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 5,053 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Engineering goods worth US $ 29,060 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 27,936 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Transport Equipment exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 27.82 per cent.

Transport equipment worth US $ 1,098 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 859 thousand of same period of last year.

