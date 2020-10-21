Pharmaceutical products exports increase record 22.60%

Pharmaceutical products exports during First three months of current fiscal year grew by 22.60 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Pharmaceutical products exports during First three months of current fiscal year grew by 22.60 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September, Pharmaceutical products worth US $ 68,176 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 55,609 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of engineering goods increased by 19.31 per cent, engineering goods valuing US $ 47,845 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 40,103thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Electric Fans worth US $ 7,365 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 6,741 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Transport Equipment exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 19.94 per cent.

Transport equipment worth US $ 2,322 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,936 thousand of same period of last year.

