Pharmaceutical products exports increased by record 23.62%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pharmaceutical products exports during first six months of FY 2020-21 grew by 23.62 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 20, pharmaceutical products worth US $ 138,751 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 112,238 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of other Chemicals increased by 17.89 per cent, worth US $ 247,966 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 210,342 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Plastic Materials exports increased by 7.86 per cent, worth US $ 164,434 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 152,455 thousand of same period of last year.

