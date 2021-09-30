Pharmaceutical to be leading export sector soon: Razak Dawood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the pharmaceutical sector will soon be the country's leading export sector for which the government will provide full support.

Through technology and innovation, the pharmaceutical sector has the potential to emerge as a new export player in the country, he said this while addressing the "1st Pharma Export Summit and Award,"organized by Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association here.

The Adviser said the government is moving towards export diversification, which will create new export markets for emerging sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

He said the government is now building trade relations in Central Asian countries, including the African market, where there will be ample opportunities for the pharmaceutical sector.

In this regard, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Kenya will have ample trade opportunities for the country's pharmaceutical sector, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently emphasizing on finding new markets and export diversification as per his vision.

Similarly, the pharmaceutical sector will also be the focus of the prime minister's attention.

He said that the tariff on pharmaceutical trade has been reduced this year as well.

The government will further reduce the tariff on pharmaceutical trade in the next financial year 2021_22 as well from the sector.

The government will further reduce tariffs to increase exports while implementing tariff rationalization.

He said that increasing exports is the top priority of the government to strengthen the economyRazak Dawood hoped that Pakistan's exports will reach $40 billion this year, which is a challenging target for the government in this year.