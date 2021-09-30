UrduPoint.com

Pharmaceutical To Be Leading Export Sector Soon: Razak Dawood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pharmaceutical to be leading export sector soon: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the pharmaceutical sector will soon be the country's leading export sector for which the government will provide full support.

Through technology and innovation, the pharmaceutical sector has the potential to emerge as a new export player in the country, he said this while addressing the "1st Pharma Export Summit and Award,"organized by Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association here.

The Adviser said the government is moving towards export diversification, which will create new export markets for emerging sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

He said the government is now building trade relations in Central Asian countries, including the African market, where there will be ample opportunities for the pharmaceutical sector.

In this regard, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Kenya will have ample trade opportunities for the country's pharmaceutical sector, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently emphasizing on finding new markets and export diversification as per his vision.

Similarly, the pharmaceutical sector will also be the focus of the prime minister's attention.

He said that the tariff on pharmaceutical trade has been reduced this year as well.

The government will further reduce the tariff on pharmaceutical trade in the next financial year 2021_22 as well from the sector.

The government will further reduce tariffs to increase exports while implementing tariff rationalization.

He said that increasing exports is the top priority of the government to strengthen the economyRazak Dawood hoped that Pakistan's exports will reach $40 billion this year, which is a challenging target for the government in this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Exports Sri Lanka Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kenya Nigeria Market Commerce From Government Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

44 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

44 minutes ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

58 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

59 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

1 hour ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.