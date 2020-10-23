Pharmaceuticals has huge export potential: LCCI

The local pharmaceutical industry has made essential medicines available for the public at very low prices and it has great potential for export

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The local pharmaceutical industry has made essential medicines available for the public at very low prices and it has great potential for export.

These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry during a meeting with the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) delegation here at the LCCI on Friday.

The PPMA delegation was led by Chairman Tauqeer-ul-Haq. Vice Chairman Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman was also present.

The LCCI president said that pharmaceutical sector had great potential of exports and should be granted same privileges as given to textile, leather, sports and surgical goods.

He proposed that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) should issue clearance letter for the import of Quality Control and High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) equipment for pharmaceutical sector.

Chairman PPMA Tauqeer-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude and said that PPMA strongly believes that the LCCI would provide its full support in solving their issues. He informed that they were facing various problems from FBR and different ministries. He also added that pharmaceutical sector has great export potential.

Vice President LCCI Tahir Manzoor thanked all the delegation members and asked to send their working paper to LCCI so that proper action could be taken to solve their problems.