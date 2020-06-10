UrduPoint.com
Phase-I Of Ehsaas Emergency Cash To Continue Till July, Says Sania Nishtar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:08 PM

Phase-I of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to continue till July, says Sania Nishtar

Sania Nishtar says Sindh is enjoying a lion’s share from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme when asked about relief programme for Sindh.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar said first phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would continue till next month.

Talking to a tv, she said an amount of Rs12,000 was being provided to each deserving person to purchase edible items for their family members.

Dr. Sania said second phase of the programme would take some time to start.

To a question about the relief programme for Sindh, she said Sindh was enjoying a lion’s share from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

She made it clear that they should not link Benazir Income Support Programme with Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme as both the programmes had different methodology and limits.

