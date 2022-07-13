UrduPoint.com

Phase-wise Inauguration Of All IT Sector Projects This Year: Atif

Published July 13, 2022

KP Minister for Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Atif Khan has said that phase-wise inauguration of all IT sector flagship projects like digitization, Citizens Facilitation Centres, Pakistan Digital City (Haripur), Employability Digital Skills would be made before the end of the current calendar year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Atif Khan has said that phase-wise inauguration of all IT sector flagship projects like digitization, Citizens Facilitation Centres, Pakistan Digital City (Haripur), Employability Digital Skills would be made before the end of the current Calendar year.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting regarding various information technology sector projects in the province here on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary S&IT, Matiullah Jan, Managing Director (MD) IT board, Ali Mahmood and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding progress on paperless government, citizens facilitation centres, Digital City, Employability Skills Program and other IT sector projects.

The provincial minister directed the concerned authorities for inauguration of all projects within a fixed time period in any circumstances and fulfilling of all pre-requisites in this connection.

Atif Khan said that through the paperless government projects, the administrative affairs of the department would be digitized that will guarantee transparency and unnecessary delaying tactics.

He further said that under the digital skills program, the youth of the province would be imparted basic, medium and advanced digital skills which would not only enable them to become self-employed rather will meet the skilled human resource demand of the industry.

He said that through initiating revolutionary steps in the information technology sector, they have put the province on the path of digitization. He urged the youth to take benefit of these projects as IT has triggered world-wide revolution.

