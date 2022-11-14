UrduPoint.com

PHEC For Filling Industry-academia Linkage Gap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 07:12 PM

PHEC for filling industry-academia linkage gap

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir on Monday stressed the need for putting in place effective measures to fill industry-academia linkage gap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir on Monday stressed the need for putting in place effective measures to fill industry-academia linkage gap.

In a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt here at LCCI, he added that budget for education and the research work was very low and needed to be enhanced.

Dr. Shahid Munir said that most of the grants to the universities went towards salaries and no sufficient funds remained available for the research work. He admitted that there was a gap of industry-academia linkage which needed to be filled. He added that a curriculum should be designed to bridge this gap.

He said that there should be a syllabus which was as per the requirement of the industry and the industrialists should be given representation in the boards of universities so that they could play their role to bring industry and academia closer.

The Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission also invited the LCCI President Kashif Anwar to attend All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2022.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the industry-academia linkages in Pakistan were still very weak as compared to the other countries. Instead of applied research, the universities were still focusing just on basic research.

He said that lack of research was the basic problem which was one of the major hurdles in economic growth.

"We have to understand the research is a win-win model for both the industry and academia," the LCCI President said, adding that the universities should focus more on applied research that would automatically benefit the industry.

He said that the trust deficit was also a factor due to which the industry did not have confidence in researchers and on the other hand, researchers did not have the confidence that the industry would pay properly for their research work.

The LCCI President said that there was a dire need to make interaction between industry and academia stronger. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had established a relevant committee and was trying to include same number of members from industry and academia. This committee should be given the task to take Federal Higher Education Commission, Punjab Higher Education Commission and other funding agencies on board and arrange interactive sessions on sustainable basis.

He said that not much research work could be done due to less funding to the universities. It was necessary that the Punjab Higher Education Commission should allocate more funds for the universities so that the scope of research work could also be increased, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Budget Same HEC All From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

DC visits THQ Hasilpur; inspects various sections ..

DC visits THQ Hasilpur; inspects various sections of hospital

40 seconds ago
 Man killed in robbery attempt in Karachi

Man killed in robbery attempt in Karachi

41 seconds ago
 Germany Seeking to Expand Cooperation With ASEAN W ..

Germany Seeking to Expand Cooperation With ASEAN Within EU - Chancellor

48 seconds ago
 CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Nar ..

CIA Director Burns Meeting Russian Counterpart Naryshkin in Ankara - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Turkey arrests Syrian woman, accuses PKK over Ista ..

Turkey arrests Syrian woman, accuses PKK over Istanbul attack

3 minutes ago
 FCCI chief addresses FSA junior diplomatic course ..

FCCI chief addresses FSA junior diplomatic course participants

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.