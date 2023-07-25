PHHSA delegation embarks on China visit seek collaboration for hybrid seeds production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Tuesday left for a week-long visit to China to seek collaboration with its counterparts for joint production of new varieties of high yield hybrid seeds.

PHHSA Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, in a statement before their departure, said the PHHSA's collaboration with its Chinese counterparts could prove to be beneficial for both countries.

"By seeking help from experts in China, the Association aims to develop the best varieties of hybrid seeds, which can have positive implications for agriculture and food production in Pakistan," he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik said hybrid seeds were often developed through crossbreeding two different varieties to create plants with desirable traits, such as improved yield, disease resistance, or better adaptability to specific climates.

"These seeds have the potential to significantly enhance crop productivity and contribute to food security," he remarked.

He said the visit would give an opportunity to the PHHSA members to access advanced research, technology, and expertise in seed development.

"Such collaborations with Guard Agricultural Research and Services have been successful since 1990, where countries with complementary strengths pool their resources and knowledge to achieve common goals in agriculture and food production," he added.

Shahzad Malik said the Chinese collaboration would augment advancements in crop varieties and help address agricultural challenges faced by Pakistan.

"The success of this venture will have positive impact on farmers, consumers, and the agricultural sector in both countries," he concluded.