ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association(PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Friday hailing the prudent decision of withdrawing 17% Sale Tax in budget on all kinds of seeds said it would promise to boost agriculture production manifolds in the country to meet the ever increasing food staple needs of growing population in the wake of impending hovering threat of food insecurity.

He said entire agriculture sector expressed their profound gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and especially Governor Punjab Baligh-Ur-Rehman who put up their genuine case with prime minister and got him convinced that levy of 17% on all kinds of seeds is injustice with poor farmers.

Shahzad said prime minister was kind enough to accede to their demand and promised to abolishing in the budget. He said now withdrawal of ST on seeds will fully encourage the farmers especially rice growers to use best quality hi tech hybrid seeds which he said will definitely increase yield double to triple times.

He said hi tech hybrid seed technology has revolutionized in farming especially rice growers with excellent yield which in return will increase not only their profitability but boost exports.