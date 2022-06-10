UrduPoint.com

PHHSA Hails PM's Decision Of Withdrawing 17% ST On Seeds

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 07:08 PM

PHHSA hails PM's decision of withdrawing 17% ST on seeds

Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association(PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Friday hailing the prudent decision of withdrawing 17% Sale Tax in budget on all kinds of seeds said it would promise to boost agriculture production manifolds in the country to meet the ever increasing food staple needs of growing population in the wake of impending hovering threat of food insecurity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association(PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Friday hailing the prudent decision of withdrawing 17% Sale Tax in budget on all kinds of seeds said it would promise to boost agriculture production manifolds in the country to meet the ever increasing food staple needs of growing population in the wake of impending hovering threat of food insecurity.

He said entire agriculture sector expressed their profound gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and especially Governor Punjab Baligh-Ur-Rehman who put up their genuine case with prime minister and got him convinced that levy of 17% on all kinds of seeds is injustice with poor farmers.

Shahzad said prime minister was kind enough to accede to their demand and promised to abolishing in the budget. He said now withdrawal of ST on seeds will fully encourage the farmers especially rice growers to use best quality hi tech hybrid seeds which he said will definitely increase yield double to triple times.

He said hi tech hybrid seed technology has revolutionized in farming especially rice growers with excellent yield which in return will increase not only their profitability but boost exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Governor Exports Poor Punjab Budget Agriculture Sale All Best

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

19 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

25 minutes ago
 Commissioner Nasirabad division reviews ongoing de ..

Commissioner Nasirabad division reviews ongoing development projects in Suhbatpu ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly strongly condemns BJP leaders' blasphe ..

KP Assembly strongly condemns BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks

2 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman, CITES Board decide to ban import of ..

Sherry Rehman, CITES Board decide to ban import of Wild Cats, Mammals

2 minutes ago
 University of Malakand organizes Youth Entrepreneu ..

University of Malakand organizes Youth Entrepreneurship Development workshop

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.