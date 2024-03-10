PHHSA, PBF Felicitate Asif Ali Zardari
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The re-election of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan for the second time
has garnered widespread support and congratulatory messages from business leaders.
Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik and
Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) District President Momin Ali said in a joint statement
here Sunday that Asif Ali Zardari's re-election as President is perceived as a positive
development for Pakistan's political landscape that would contribute to much-needed
stability, a crucial element for sustainable economic growth.
Both the businesses leaders have expressed optimism about the potential impact of
Zardari's presidency on the country's economy. Political stability is seen as indispensable
for creating an environment conducive to investment, business expansion, and job creation.
Zardari's experience and familiarity with the intricacies of governance are viewed as assets
that can help navigate through the challenges facing Pakistan's economy, they remarked.
They were of the view that Zardari's leadership is expected to enhance Pakistan's image
in the international community, thereby strengthening diplomatic ties and opening up new
opportunities for trade and cooperation. With his proven track record of navigating complex
geopolitical dynamics, Zardari is seen as a capable leader who can effectively represent
Pakistan's interests on the global stage.
Momin Ali called for concerted efforts from the newly elected government and private sector
to realize Pakistan's full economic potential by adopting result-oriented economic policies
with the active involvement of stakeholders.
