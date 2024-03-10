Open Menu

PHHSA, PBF Felicitate Asif Ali Zardari

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PHHSA, PBF felicitate Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The re-election of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan for the second time

has garnered widespread support and congratulatory messages from business leaders.

Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik and

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) District President Momin Ali said in a joint statement

here Sunday that Asif Ali Zardari's re-election as President is perceived as a positive

development for Pakistan's political landscape that would contribute to much-needed

stability, a crucial element for sustainable economic growth.

Both the businesses leaders have expressed optimism about the potential impact of

Zardari's presidency on the country's economy. Political stability is seen as indispensable

for creating an environment conducive to investment, business expansion, and job creation.

Zardari's experience and familiarity with the intricacies of governance are viewed as assets

that can help navigate through the challenges facing Pakistan's economy, they remarked.

They were of the view that Zardari's leadership is expected to enhance Pakistan's image

in the international community, thereby strengthening diplomatic ties and opening up new

opportunities for trade and cooperation. With his proven track record of navigating complex

geopolitical dynamics, Zardari is seen as a capable leader who can effectively represent

Pakistan's interests on the global stage.

Momin Ali called for concerted efforts from the newly elected government and private sector

to realize Pakistan's full economic potential by adopting result-oriented economic policies

with the active involvement of stakeholders.

