PHHSA Stresses Need For Using Hybrid Seeds For Bumper Crops To Avert Looming Food Insecurity

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PHHSA stresses need for using hybrid seeds for bumper crops to avert looming food insecurity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association Shahzad Ali Malik Thursday stressed the need of using hi tech hybrid seeds in all crops for bumper production to avert looming food insecurity in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.

Chairing an executive committee meeting here today he said that Pakistan is an agricultural state and agriculture is the backbone of our economy. "In the given alarming situation and challenges of global inflation, we must transform our agriculture sector on modern scientific lines to meet ever increasing food staple needs of over growing population by fully ensuring bumper crops," he said.

He said Russia's invasion of Ukraine left few agricultural markets untouched and had threatened food security for millions in and outside the Black Sea region.

He noted with great concern that the war had curtailed food exports from Ukraine and Russia, particularly wheat, maize, and sunflower oil, increasing the prices of these commodities; driven up demand for substitute products, including alternative cooking oils; and reduced exports of fertilizer from the Black Sea.

He said the high cost of energy had increased the food and fertilizer prices.

He said initially twenty countries had imposed food-export bans in attempt to limit the impact of high food prices on domestic populations, while further reducing supplies on global markets.

Shahzad Ali Malik announced to offer full support to Federal and all provincial governments for successfully launching awareness campaigns among the growers and farmers about the use of hi tech hybrid seeds which he added will not only double to triple their production but also enhance the profitability substantially.

He said it was high time to focus on the most important factor for yielding higher productivity which is possible if corrective measures are adopted on war footing after taking stakeholders into confidence.

He said high quality seed always played a key role in transforming agriculture sector and could contribute significantly towards achieving $35 bn exports target.

He said that the Guard Agricultural Research and Services was conducting research in hybrid wheat and cotton in collaboration with China which, he added, would lead to surplus production and import substitution.

