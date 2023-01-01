UrduPoint.com

PHHSA Urges For Protection Of Arable Land, Core Seed Resources

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday stressed the need for paying particular attention to protect arable land, core seed resources and building high-quality farmland to ensure food security in the country.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders, he stressed the need for the formation of the top-level design to advance rural vitalization in an all-round way and to accelerate the construction of a strong country in agriculture, said a press release.

He said the government attaches top priority to these objectives but also convey to authorities at various levels to act as real doers of these daunting tasks in order to overcome food safety and security challenges as well as as ensuring availability of food grains at affordable prices.

He called for remarkable pragmatism to face and overcome the institutional and practical obstacles that have prevented modern agriculture from taking root in one of the oldest agricultural civilizations in the world. He said that introduction of modern cultivation to achieve higher yield was perquisite.

Shahzad Ali said that what imperative is that manpower, material resources and the necessary financial inputs must be provided to support long-overdue systematic reforms and agricultural science and technology research and development.

