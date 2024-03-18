PHHSA welcomes PM’s measures for agriculture, seed sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Hi-tec Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) has hailed the multiple measures announced

by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to boost the ailing agriculture economy of the country and

underdeveloped seed sector in his inaugural speech on the floor of National Assembly after

assuming charge of his office on March 3.

Speaking at a joint press conference along with LCCI President Kashif Anwar here at LCCI

on Monday, PHHSA Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said the pronouncements made by the premier

underscored his government's deep commitment with the agriculture and seed sector.

"Agriculture is the main pillar of Pakistan's economy, and the seed sector is the backbone

of the agriculture economy. We, therefore, strongly appreciate the premier's plans to import

the world’s best quality, high-yield seed to enhance the farm output, as well as his commitment

to take action against seed mafia responsible for wheat hoarding, cotton ginners selling banola

as seed, and others who violate rules, regulations and code of ethics."

LCCI President Kashif Anwar also appreciated the government's resolve the economic challenges

through sectoral reforms and support. He said that increase in yield was dire need of the hour.

He said that focus on agriculture would not only help end poverty from the country but also help

to earn much needed foreign exchange.

The PHHSA welcomed the government initiative to set up a dedicated, autonomous body -- National

Seed Development & Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) -- and the appointment of a professional like

Dr Asif Ali Khan (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who has a successful record in research and management

as its chairman.

Applauding the vision of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its Green Pakistan

Initiative for bringing barren land of Cholistan under cultivation, the chairman stressed the need

for bringing the area under cultivation as well as increasing per acre crop output through the use

of high-yielding quality seed.

Shahzad Ali Malik, who has pioneered hybrid seed technology in Pakistan with the support of top

Chinese scientists, pointed out that transfer of hybrid technology, development of seed varieties

through extensive local R&D had helped boost the country's rice exports by 600 percent from

just $462 million to $3 billion in 20 years. "We are optimistic to cross US $5 billion by 2027 due

to surplus production of rice," he added.

He also drew the attention of the authorities towards the fact that out of five major field crops

cotton, wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane, only two crops -- rice and maize -- are producing surplus

for exports due to adoption and localization of hybrid technology. "By replicating the hybrid rice

success story, we can achieve import substitution of approximately $10bn in cotton, wheat,

edible oil, pulses etc. as well as have surplus production for export.

He however regretted that in spite of its enormous contributions towards agriculture, exports

and poverty alleviation in many areas of Sindh and South Punjab through hybrid technology

transfer, the PHHSA has been denied representation on NSDRA. "Since the PHHSA was registered

and granted licence in 2023 and Seed Amendment Ordinance 2024 published in 2024, hence

the Board of Governors taken from previous National Seed Council notification of March 19, 2013

and the PHHSA name was overlooked in the board of governors. We strongly demand inclusion

of PHHSA representation," he added.