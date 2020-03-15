UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philanthropist Establishes 'EAAT Centre' For Special Children In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:20 PM

Philanthropist establishes 'EAAT Centre' for special children in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Philanthropist and social worker, Aamer A. Sarfaraz established the first 'Therapeutic Horsemanship Program' in Pakistan through Equine-Assisted Activities and Therapy (EAAT) designed to serve special children in order enhance the quality and productivity of their lives.

Under this program "We have started 'Equine-Assisted Activities and Therapy (EAAT), which provides horsemanship experience to the special children for incorporating a range of treatments that involve activities with horses to promote human physical and mental health, Philanthropist and social worker, Aamer A. Sarfaraz told APP here on Sunday.

"We are spending millions on this expensive procedure to provide facilities for special children, "he said He said the goal is to help these children in social, emotional, cognitive, or behavioral ways.

The majority of children participating in 'Equine Therapy' are between the ages of 3 to 20 years old and unfortunately, there are not many extra-curricular facilities or activities in Pakistan for special children, he said.

EAAT was introduced by him in Pakistan for children with special needs and It's the only this kind of program in Pakistan offering free of cost sessions to the children with special needs from different region especially the people ,who cannot afford this expensive procedure.

Aamer Sarfaraz informed that modern use of horses for mental health treatment dates to the 1990s, including those with physical, cognitive and emotional issues.

He said that therapeutic horseback riding uses a therapeutic team, usually including a certified therapeutic riding instructor, two or more volunteers, and a horse, to help an individual ride a horse and work with it on the ground.

He said that equine therapy is an outdoor complete package activity, offering an opportunity to children using all senses while learning and processing through emotional challenges.

He said that equine therapy provides children a therapeutic environment that can feel less threatening and more playful than a traditional therapy centers.

Replying to a question, he said that "We trained our specialized team for this program had trained from British Equine specialist, who hired for the training of local trainer to continue this program in Pakistan.

This program has involved trained team including horse expert, two side-walkers, three Equine-assisted therapy instructors and a Clinical Psychologist, he added.

While on the occasion, Clinical Psychologist of EAAT Program, Dr. Iqra Ehsan informed that through this valuable program our specialized team helps children to build up their self-esteem, self-efficacy and resilience power through Equine therapy.

During the two sessions in week, our team assessed the needs of every child and set goals according to their needs, she said.

The program is called the Sunrise Therapeutic Horsemanship Program (STHP) and has been established in Chak Shahzad, within the Islamabad capital territory.

Dr. Iqra Ehsan, all the therapy session and classes are offered daily, free of charge for children from all over the country.

Foreign trained, special trainer of the EAAT, program Mr. Junaid Tarid said that this program has involved trained team including horse expert, two side-walkers, three Equine-assisted therapy instructors and a Clinical Psychologist.

"We are helping many children to improve their lifestyle, behavioral, cognitive, physical and psycho-social problems.

Ahmad Saeed 14 years old boy having Autism is part of this program since 9 months, here his mother says," I have observed a quick improvement in Ahmad's behaviors after having unique therapy."She said that "I think this outdoor exposure brings more improvement in these children then outdoor activities."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sunday All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi, Dubai financial markets ban insider tra ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati engineers due to launch Hope Probe this su ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

3 hours ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

4 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.