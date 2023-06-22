Open Menu

Philippine Central Bank Retains Interest Rate At 6.25 Pct

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 07:32 PM

The Philippine central bank on Thursday decided to keep the interest rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 6.25 percent amid persistent inflation pressure in the country

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) also maintained the interest rate on the overnight deposit and lending facilities at 5.75 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.

Central Bank Governor Felipe Medalla told a news conference that the BSP's latest baseline projections "continue to suggest a gradual return of inflation to the target band of 2 percent to 4 percent over the policy horizon."The BSP forecasts average inflation for 2023 to settle at 5.4 percent, slightly lower than 5.5 percent in the previous forecast, while the average inflation forecast for 2024 now stands at 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent.

