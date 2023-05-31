UrduPoint.com

Philippine Lawmakers Approve $8.9 Bn Sovereign Wealth Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Philippine lawmakers approved the creation of an $8.9 billion sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday to boost growth and cut poverty

Philippine lawmakers approved the creation of an $8.9 billion sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday to boost growth and cut poverty.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had called for a swift passage of the bill, filed by his son and cousin late last year, to enable the debt-laden government to earn extra funds to finance infrastructure projects.

The national government will be the biggest contributor to the 500-billion-peso "Maharlika Investment Fund", drawing seed funds from the central bank, gaming revenue, and two government-owned banks.

Private financial institutions and corporations will also be allowed to invest.

House of Representatives deputy speaker Aurelio Gonzales declared the Senate's version of the bill approved during a session. It will be sent to Marcos to be signed into law.

The original proposal was for a $4.9 billion fund that would be partly bankrolled by state-run pensions for government and private sector workers.

The final version of the bill said pension funds would not have to contribute.

"I assure our countrymen they need not worry. All the safeguards that could be put in were put in place," Senate President Miguel Zubiri told reporters.

Senator Mark Villar, the main author of the Senate bill, said the fund would create infrastructure projects, resulting in stronger growth, more jobs and reduced poverty.

"This would help the government manage its budget and mitigate fiscal pressures during economic downturns," Villar said in a statement Tuesday.

The fund will be allowed to make a wide range of investments, including in corporate bonds, equities, joint ventures and infrastructure projects.

Activists and opposition figures have questioned the need for a sovereign wealth fund in the poverty-plagued country.

