Philippine manufacturing output sustains growth in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The performance of manufacturing production in the Philippines sustained its growth in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Tuesday.

Based on the preliminary results of a monthly survey, the PSA said the year-on-year value of production index (VaPI) and the volume of production index (VoPI) increased by 3.9 percent and 3.4 percent in June, respectively.

The PSA said the June VaPI was slower than the May annual growth of 9.9 percent. In June 2022, the VaPI yearly growth was 7.8 percent.

The slower annual growth of the VaPI in June was mainly contributed by the annual drop in manufacture of food products industry division at 0.4 percent from 10.8-percent annual increase in .

It contributed 36.

8 percent to the downtrend of VaPI for the manufacturing section in June. Other main contributors were the annual declines in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, and manufacture of beverages.

On the other hand, the agency said the June VoPI was slower than the 7.7 percent annual growth in May. In June 2022, the VoPI recorded an annual decrease of 0.04 percent.

The slower annual growth of the VoPI in June was mainly brought about by the annual declines in the same top three industry divisions that contributed to the slower growth of VaPI during the period, namely manufacture of food products, manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, and manufacture of beverages.