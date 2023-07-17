Philippine remittances grew by 2.9 pct in May

Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 2.78 billion U.S. dollars in May, up 2.9 percent year-on-year, the Philippine central bank said on Monday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) --:Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 2.78 billion U.S. dollars in May, up 2.9 percent year-on-year, the Philippine central bank said on Monday.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the remittances in the first five months totaled 14.46 billion U.S. dollars, 3.1 percent higher from the same period in 2022.

The United States, Singapore and Saudi Arabia were among the top countries that contributed to the increase in remittances.

Filipinos have worked and settled across international borders over the past decades and personal remittances remain a major source of the Southeast Asian country's foreign exchange inflows.

In 2022, personal remittances from overseas Filipinos rose by 3.6 percent, reaching an "all-time high" of 36.14 billion U.S. dollars, or 8.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).