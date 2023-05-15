Philippine remittances rises by 3 pct in March

Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 2.97 billion U.S. dollars in March 2023, 3 percent higher than the 2.89 billion dollars recorded in March 2022, the Philippine central bank said on Monday

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) attributed the increased remittances in March to higher remittances sent by land-based and sea-based Filipino workers.

For the first quarter (Q1) of this year, the BSP said the remittances rose by 3 percent to 8.91 billion dollars from 8.65 billion dollars recorded in Q1 2022.

The BSP said the growth in cash remittances from the United States, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates contributed mainly to the increase in remittances in Q1 2023.

Personal remittances remain a significant source of the Southeast Asian country's foreign exchange inflows. Filipinos overseas send an annual remittance equivalent to about 10 percent of the Philippine gross domestic product (GDP).

Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached an "all-time high" of 36.14 billion dollars in 2022, 3.6 percent higher than the 34.88 billion dollars recorded in 2021. The full-year 2022 level accounted for 8.9 percent of the country's GDP.