Open Menu

Philippine Remittances Up By 3.3 Pct In August

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Philippine remittances up by 3.3 pct in August

Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 3.20 billion U.S. dollars in August 2024, 3.3 percent higher than the 3.10 billion dollars recorded a year earlier, the Philippine central bank said Tuesday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 3.20 billion U.S. dollars in August 2024, 3.3 percent higher than the 3.10 billion dollars recorded a year earlier, the Philippine central bank said Tuesday.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the cumulative personal remittances rose by 3 percent to 24.74 billion dollars from January to August 2024, from 24.01 billion dollars recorded in the same period of 2023.

The BSP said the growth in cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore contributed mainly to the increase.

Personal remittances remain a vital source of foreign exchange inflows to the archipelago. According to the Asian Development Bank, the Philippines is among the top 10 global recipients of remittances. There are an estimated 10 million Filipinos living overseas.

The BSP data showed that personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached an all-time high of 37.2 billion dollars in 2023, 3 percent higher than in 2022. The full-year 2023 remittances represented 8.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bank Singapore Same United States Saudi Arabia Philippines United Arab Emirates January August Asian Development Bank From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah ..

Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20

11 minutes ago
 Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarshi ..

Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program

11 minutes ago
 Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher

Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher

3 minutes ago
 Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill

Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill

3 minutes ago
 219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveil ..

219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance

3 minutes ago
 BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verificatio ..

BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates

3 minutes ago
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training fo ..

Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged

3 minutes ago
 Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated con ..

Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads

11 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebr ..

Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm

11 minutes ago
 President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premie ..

President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li

11 minutes ago
 International blind day observes in Larkana

International blind day observes in Larkana

11 minutes ago
 China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Aya ..

China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business