Philippine Remittances Up By 3.3 Pct In August
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 06:28 PM
Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 3.20 billion U.S. dollars in August 2024, 3.3 percent higher than the 3.10 billion dollars recorded a year earlier, the Philippine central bank said Tuesday
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 3.20 billion U.S. dollars in August 2024, 3.3 percent higher than the 3.10 billion dollars recorded a year earlier, the Philippine central bank said Tuesday.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the cumulative personal remittances rose by 3 percent to 24.74 billion dollars from January to August 2024, from 24.01 billion dollars recorded in the same period of 2023.
The BSP said the growth in cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore contributed mainly to the increase.
Personal remittances remain a vital source of foreign exchange inflows to the archipelago. According to the Asian Development Bank, the Philippines is among the top 10 global recipients of remittances. There are an estimated 10 million Filipinos living overseas.
The BSP data showed that personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached an all-time high of 37.2 billion dollars in 2023, 3 percent higher than in 2022. The full-year 2023 remittances represented 8.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).
Recent Stories
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads
Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm
President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li
International blind day observes in Larkana
China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq
More Stories From Business
-
DC warns strict action against lethargic elements in anti-dengue teams37 minutes ago
-
Children Hospital being upgraded: MS1 hour ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 578 points17 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar17 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders advocate documentation of mine workers2 hours ago
-
Kazak PM arrives to attend 23rd SCO Summit2 hours ago
-
WCCIS SVP attends SAP-PK meeting2 hours ago
-
Ericsson back to third-quarter profit after AT&T boost13 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs 700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Oil prices tumble on easing Middle East fears13 minutes ago
-
Oil prices hit by easing Middle East fears, most Asian markets rise14 minutes ago
-
Oil prices drop on easing fears over Middle East, most markets rise14 minutes ago