Philippines' BOP deficit sharply narrows in May

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:The Philippines' overall balance of payments (BOP) posted a deficit of 439 million U.S. dollars in May, sharply lower than the 1.6-billion-dollar BOP deficit recorded a year ago, according to the Philippine central bank data released Monday night.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the BOP deficit in May this year reflected outflows arising mainly from the national government's net foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with the BSP to settle its foreign currency debt obligations.

Notwithstanding the deficit in May, the Southeast Asian country's cumulative BOP position registered a 2.9-billion-dollar surplus in the first five months of the year, the BSP added.

"This level is a reversal from the 1.5 billion U.S. dollars deficit recorded in the same period a year ago," the BSP said.