Open Menu

Philippines' Cebu Pacific Says To Buy Up To 152 Airbus Planes Worth $24 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Philippines' Cebu Pacific says to buy up to 152 Airbus planes worth $24 bn

Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific said Tuesday it will buy up to 152 Airbus planes worth $24 billion in a deal it described as the "largest aircraft order" in the country's aviation history

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific said Tuesday it will buy up to 152 Airbus planes worth $24 billion in a deal it described as the "largest aircraft order" in the country's aviation history.

"The order is designed to provide Cebu Pacific with maximum flexibility to adapt fleet growth to market conditions, with the ability to switch between the A321neo and A320neo," Cebu Pacific chief executive Michael Szucs said in a statement.

The company said it had signed a binding memorandum of understanding with Airbus that covered "firm orders" for up to 102 A321neo aircraft and purchase rights for 50 A320neo.

The order was worth $24 billion based on list prices, it added.

Cebu Pacific said it would use Pratt & Whitney engines for the planes despite previously reporting problems with the firm's engines that had forced the airline to ground at least 10 planes.

"When finalised, the deal will be a significant milestone for the local airline industry," Szucs said.

The transaction would be finalised in the third quarter of the year, according to the statement.

Airlines have roared back after the Covid-19 pandemic, with passenger numbers and revenues expected to hit record highs this year, trade body IATA said in June.

The International Air Transport Association said nearly five billion passengers were expected to fly in 2024 and revenues would near $1 trillion.

But airlines are also facing a sharp rise in costs caused by shortages of parts and labour, and challenges related to climate change.

Their total expenses are also expected to hit a record high this year, climbing 9.4 percent to $936 billion, IATA said.

At a Singapore airshow in February, Szucs told AFP that Cebu Pacific had a "shortfall in capacity" owing to aircraft grounded or delays in deliveries.

"It's just never been more difficult to keep the fleet flying," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Cebu Buy Singapore February June Market Industry Billion Labour

Recent Stories

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidat ..

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts

8 minutes ago
 Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secr ..

Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat

8 minutes ago
 ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-I ..

ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV bye-poll

8 minutes ago
 Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly ..

Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly highlighted : Baladi

8 minutes ago
 Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate ..

Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year

15 minutes ago
Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points

15 minutes ago
 Tourism Ministry: Visitor spending in Kingdom exce ..

Tourism Ministry: Visitor spending in Kingdom exceeds SAR45 billion in First Qua ..

4 minutes ago
 Robbers loot ATM in Lakki Marwat

Robbers loot ATM in Lakki Marwat

4 minutes ago
 Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

1 hour ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business