Philippines' debt rises 0.5 pct in February

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' debt increased by 0.5 percent from the previous month, amounting to 12.09 trillion pesos (about 233 billion U.S. Dollars) at the end of February, the Philippine Bureau of Treasury said on Thursday.

The bureau said the increase was primarily "due to Currency fluctuations and net financing from local and external sources."Of the total debt stock, 30.4 percent was sourced externally, while 69.6 percent were domestic borrowings, the bureau said.

The Department of Finance earlier said the build-up of debt was mainly due to COVID-19 expenses in the Southeast Asian country' grappling with the pandemic. The Philippines now has over 3.67 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 59,125 deaths.