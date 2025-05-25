Philippines Envoy Ask For Strengthening, Pak-Philippines Cultural, Economic Ties
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan, Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez on Sunday said that there is huge potential between Philippines and Pakistan for bilateral cultural, economic and trade cooperation, which will strengthen the ties between the two countries in the future.
Significant progress is expected between Philippines and Pakistan for culture, tourism and people-to-people connection, and there is a need for explores new avenues in these areas, Ambassador of Philippine to Pakistan, Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez told APP besides the ’Food Gala’ organized by the Islamabad Foreign Women Association here in local hotel.
The Ambassador said that today, “We present delicious Philippines Cosines, dishes including Adobo, Kare-kare, Sinigang and Pancit to the people and our food is very liked by the local and other countries peoples.
He said that Cultural, diplomatic, economic and trade ties have been established between the two countries in many potential spheres, which have wider possibilities of further strengthening bilateral relations in the future, he said.
The Philippines is a representative of a strong cultural heritage, which has many similarities with Pakistan’s culture and civilization, which can be helpful in bringing the two countries closer.
Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan and the Philippines have enriched culture and both sides can promote good people to people contacts as well.
The envoy said that there is a great similarity between food and culture in Pakistan and Philippines which also included many common dishes.
He said that Pakistan and the Philippines have ample opportunities for cooperation in tourism and the Philippines can play a significant role in providing economic opportunities through tourism to Pakistan.
“It will provide connectivity with 623 million of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEANs) potential trade market,” he said.
He said that this century is called the century of the Asian region and the emerging economies in Asia have great trade and economic opportunities for the world and other economies, including Pakistan, need to be connected to the global supply chain so that they can reap the benefits.
Talking on economics and trade, he said that joint trade between Pakistan and ASEAN countries including the Philippines was not in line with its potential.
Replying to another question, he said that top exports to Pakistan include garments, paper products, cosmetics, dairy products, processed fruits, coconut products, tobacco, electronic components and machineries, iron, steel, cement and chemicals.
He said that top imports from Pakistan include house wares, Textiles, processed foods, dairy products, marine products, fresh foods, tobacco, textile yarns and twines, and industrial products.
