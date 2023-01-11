UrduPoint.com

Philippines' FDI Net Inflows Grow By 6.3 Pct In October

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Philippines' FDI net inflows grow by 6.3 pct in October

Foreign direct investment (FDI) that flowed into the Philippines grew to 923 million U.S. dollars in October, 6.3 percent higher than the amount posted in October 2021, the Philippine central bank said late Tuesday

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Foreign direct investment (FDI) that flowed into the Philippines grew to 923 million U.S. dollars in October, 6.3 percent higher than the amount posted in October 2021, the Philippine central bank said late Tuesday.

On a cumulative basis, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the FDI net inflows from January to October reached 7.6 billion dollars, 8.

3 percent lower than the 8.3 billion dollars recorded in the comparable period in 2021.

Despite the global headwinds, the BSP said FDI net inflows rose because of the increase in non-residents' net investments in debt instruments and equity capital of their local affiliates.

Inflows in last October came mainly from Japan, the United States and Singapore, and invested primarily in the financial and insurance, manufacturing, and real estate sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Singapore Japan United States Philippines January October From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes additional staff for city's ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Fou ..

UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Founder Pavel Durov - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resigna ..

Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resignation

13 minutes ago
 Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

13 minutes ago
 Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner N ..

Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah

13 minutes ago
 2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championsh ..

2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championship begins on 16 February

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.